Loews Corporation (L) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Loews Corporation (NYSE: L) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for L is 0.83. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for L is $52.00, which is $0.89 above the current price. The public float for L is 194.69M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.80% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of L on June 30, 2023 was 787.60K shares.

L) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Loews Corporation (NYSE: L) has jumped by 1.53 compared to previous close of 58.22. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.53% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 08/17/21 that Home Depot, Roblox, Walmart: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

L’s Market Performance

L’s stock has risen by 1.53% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 2.98% and a quarterly rise of 3.88%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.39% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.66% for Loews Corporation The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.26% for L’s stock, with a 3.26% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of L

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for L stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for L by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for L in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $43 based on the research report published on November 02nd of the previous year 2016.

L Trading at 1.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought L to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.39%, as shares surge +5.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.78% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, L rose by +1.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $58.53. In addition, Loews Corporation saw 1.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at L starting from Tisch Benjamin J, who purchase 110,000 shares at the price of $57.88 back on Jun 02. After this action, Tisch Benjamin J now owns 350,310 shares of Loews Corporation, valued at $6,366,800 using the latest closing price.

Tisch Benjamin J, the Sr. VP, Corp Dev and Strategy of Loews Corporation, purchase 110,000 shares at $56.50 during a trade that took place back on Jun 01, which means that Tisch Benjamin J is holding 240,310 shares at $6,215,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for L

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.54 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Loews Corporation stands at +7.21. The total capital return value is set at 1.88, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.00. Equity return is now at value 7.20, with 1.40 for asset returns.

Based on Loews Corporation (L), the company’s capital structure generated 120.43 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 54.64. Total debt to assets is 25.09, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 114.17. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 51.79.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.10, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.54. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.50.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Loews Corporation (L) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.