Lindsay Corporation’s (LNN) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

The stock of Lindsay Corporation (LNN) has gone down by -10.82% for the week, with a -3.12% drop in the past month and a -21.58% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.84%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.08% for LNN.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.63% for LNN’s stock, with a -21.48% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Lindsay Corporation (NYSE: LNN) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Lindsay Corporation (NYSE: LNN) is 16.06x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for LNN is 0.62. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Lindsay Corporation (LNN) is $144.50, which is $38.83 above the current market price. The public float for LNN is 10.94M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.22% of that float. On June 30, 2023, LNN’s average trading volume was 96.33K shares.

LNN) stock’s latest price update

Lindsay Corporation (NYSE: LNN)’s stock price has gone decline by -7.26 in comparison to its previous close of 124.72, however, the company has experienced a -10.82% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

LNN Trading at -5.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LNN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.84%, as shares sank -1.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.87% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LNN fell by -10.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -27.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $125.11. In addition, Lindsay Corporation saw -28.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for LNN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.28 for the present operating margin

+25.84 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lindsay Corporation stands at +8.49. The total capital return value is set at 18.77, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.08. Equity return is now at value 19.80, with 11.20 for asset returns.

Based on Lindsay Corporation (LNN), the company’s capital structure generated 35.22 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 26.05. Total debt to assets is 19.49, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 34.36. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 25.41.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.87, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.08. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.59 and the total asset turnover is 1.14. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.96.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Lindsay Corporation (LNN) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.