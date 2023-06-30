Lightwave Logic Inc. (LWLG) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Lightwave Logic Inc. (NASDAQ: LWLG) has plunged by -4.77 when compared to previous closing price of 7.34, but the company has seen a 0.87% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Lightwave Logic Inc. (NASDAQ: LWLG) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.12.

The public float for LWLG is 112.05M, and currently, short sellers hold a 19.78% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of LWLG on June 30, 2023 was 854.62K shares.

LWLG’s Market Performance

LWLG’s stock has seen a 0.87% increase for the week, with a -7.42% drop in the past month and a 40.08% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.73%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.08% for Lightwave Logic Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -8.77% for LWLG stock, with a simple moving average of 10.96% for the last 200 days.

LWLG Trading at 17.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LWLG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.73%, as shares sank -5.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +49.04% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LWLG rose by +0.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -24.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.64. In addition, Lightwave Logic Inc. saw 62.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LWLG starting from El-Ahmadi Siraj Nour, who sale 100,000 shares at the price of $7.77 back on Jun 12. After this action, El-Ahmadi Siraj Nour now owns 29,128 shares of Lightwave Logic Inc., valued at $777,000 using the latest closing price.

Bucchi Ronald A, the Director of Lightwave Logic Inc., sale 27,625 shares at $8.21 during a trade that took place back on Jun 06, which means that Bucchi Ronald A is holding 81,124 shares at $226,663 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LWLG

Equity return is now at value -67.10, with -64.20 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Lightwave Logic Inc. (LWLG) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.