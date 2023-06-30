Life Time Group Holdings Inc. (LTH) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Life Time Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE: LTH)’s stock price has gone rise by 2.51 in comparison to its previous close of 19.15, however, the company has experienced a 4.64% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 03/09/23 that People Are Hitting the Gym. Life Time Sees Memberships Rise Even After Boosting Prices.

Is It Worth Investing in Life Time Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE: LTH) Right Now?

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The public float for LTH is 166.25M, and currently, shorts hold a 5.67% of that float. The average trading volume for LTH on June 30, 2023 was 964.57K shares.

LTH’s Market Performance

LTH’s stock has seen a 4.64% increase for the week, with a -0.71% drop in the past month and a 29.57% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.82%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.25% for Life Time Group Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.56% for LTH’s stock, with a simple moving average of 26.72% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LTH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LTH stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for LTH by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for LTH in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $13 based on the research report published on August 11th of the previous year 2022.

LTH Trading at 0.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LTH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.82%, as shares surge +3.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.34% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LTH rose by +4.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +46.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.77. In addition, Life Time Group Holdings Inc. saw 64.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LTH starting from Weaver Erik, who sale 40,703 shares at the price of $20.00 back on Jun 12. After this action, Weaver Erik now owns 66,666 shares of Life Time Group Holdings Inc., valued at $814,186 using the latest closing price.

TEACHER RETIREMENT SYSTEM OF T, the member of a group that is 10% of Life Time Group Holdings Inc., purchase 11 shares at $15.68 during a trade that took place back on Apr 05, which means that TEACHER RETIREMENT SYSTEM OF T is holding 5,203,581 shares at $172 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LTH

Equity return is now at value -0.10, with 0.00 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Life Time Group Holdings Inc. (LTH) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.