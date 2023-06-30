Liberty Latin America Ltd. (LILAK) Stock: A Study of the Market Performance

The stock of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (LILAK) has seen a 7.12% increase in the past week, with a 18.56% gain in the past month, and a 6.33% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.74%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.79% for LILAK. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.54% for LILAK’s stock, with a 7.74% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ: LILAK) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.32. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Liberty Latin America Ltd. (LILAK) is $11.02, which is $1.72 above the current market price. The public float for LILAK is 140.50M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.73% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of LILAK on June 30, 2023 was 1.11M shares.

LILAK) stock’s latest price update

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ: LILAK) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.17 in relation to its previous close of 8.67. However, the company has experienced a 7.12% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of LILAK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LILAK stocks, with Scotiabank repeating the rating for LILAK by listing it as a “Sector Perform.” The predicted price for LILAK in the upcoming period, according to Scotiabank is $2.50 based on the research report published on May 18th of the current year 2023.

LILAK Trading at 6.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LILAK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.74%, as shares surge +18.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.46% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LILAK rose by +7.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +25.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.27. In addition, Liberty Latin America Ltd. saw 13.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LILAK starting from Zinterhofer Eric Louis, who purchase 60,314 shares at the price of $7.81 back on Mar 17. After this action, Zinterhofer Eric Louis now owns 12,203,603 shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd., valued at $471,119 using the latest closing price.

Zinterhofer Eric Louis, the Director of Liberty Latin America Ltd., sale 60,314 shares at $7.75 during a trade that took place back on Mar 17, which means that Zinterhofer Eric Louis is holding 0 shares at $467,349 based on the most recent closing price.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Liberty Latin America Ltd. (LILAK) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.