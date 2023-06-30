Lazard Ltd (LAZ) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Lazard Ltd (NYSE: LAZ) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for LAZ is 1.41. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for LAZ is $36.14, which is $4.61 above the current price. The public float for LAZ is 85.09M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.40% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of LAZ on June 30, 2023 was 729.21K shares.

LAZ) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Lazard Ltd (NYSE: LAZ) has surged by 0.93 when compared to previous closing price of 31.24, but the company has seen a -0.32% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 05/26/23 that Lazard Names Peter Orszag as Next CEO

LAZ’s Market Performance

LAZ’s stock has fallen by -0.32% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 8.99% and a quarterly drop of -3.34%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.54% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.13% for Lazard Ltd The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.16% for LAZ’s stock, with a -8.67% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LAZ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LAZ stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for LAZ by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for LAZ in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $36 based on the research report published on April 12th of the current year 2023.

LAZ Trading at 3.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LAZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.54%, as shares surge +9.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.74% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LAZ fell by -0.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $31.00. In addition, Lazard Ltd saw -9.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LAZ starting from Stern Alexander F., who sale 49,000 shares at the price of $36.39 back on Nov 29. After this action, Stern Alexander F. now owns 50,258 shares of Lazard Ltd, valued at $1,783,110 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LAZ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.30 for the present operating margin

+96.51 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lazard Ltd stands at +11.93. The total capital return value is set at 16.28, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.11. Equity return is now at value 37.90, with 3.70 for asset returns.

Based on Lazard Ltd (LAZ), the company’s capital structure generated 395.61 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 79.82. Total debt to assets is 37.61, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 381.42. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 76.96.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.42, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.48. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.91 and the total asset turnover is 0.45.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Lazard Ltd (LAZ) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.