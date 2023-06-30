Lanvin Group Holdings Limited (LANV) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Lanvin Group Holdings Limited (NYSE: LANV)’s stock price has gone decline by -11.30 in comparison to its previous close of 5.31, however, the company has experienced a -19.49% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Lanvin Group Holdings Limited (NYSE: LANV) Right Now?

The public float for LANV is 41.40M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.33% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of LANV on June 30, 2023 was 229.76K shares.

LANV’s Market Performance

The stock of Lanvin Group Holdings Limited (LANV) has seen a -19.49% decrease in the past week, with a -9.94% drop in the past month, and a -14.52% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.32%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.31% for LANV.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -12.00% for LANV’s stock, with a -34.81% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LANV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LANV stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for LANV by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for LANV in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $6.50 based on the research report published on January 09th of the current year 2023.

LANV Trading at -11.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LANV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -79.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.32%, as shares sank -8.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.29% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LANV fell by -19.49%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.33. In addition, Lanvin Group Holdings Limited saw -48.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for LANV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-33.13 for the present operating margin

+56.34 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lanvin Group Holdings Limited stands at -51.69.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.20.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Lanvin Group Holdings Limited (LANV) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.