Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (KLIC) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

The stock of Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (KLIC) has seen a 7.28% increase in the past week, with a 13.11% gain in the past month, and a 15.02% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.62%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.12% for KLIC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.64% for KLIC’s stock, with a simple moving average of 23.39% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: KLIC) Right Now?

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: KLIC) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for KLIC is at 1.41.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

The public float for KLIC is 55.42M, and currently, shorts hold a 13.51% of that float. The average trading volume for KLIC on June 30, 2023 was 452.75K shares.

KLIC) stock’s latest price update

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: KLIC)’s stock price has soared by 0.78 in relation to previous closing price of 59.35. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 7.28% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KLIC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KLIC stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for KLIC by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for KLIC in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $59 based on the research report published on April 12th of the previous year 2022.

KLIC Trading at 15.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KLIC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.67% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.62%, as shares surge +12.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +25.67% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KLIC rose by +7.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +44.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $56.95. In addition, Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. saw 35.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KLIC starting from Drake Stephen Ray, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $57.46 back on Jun 09. After this action, Drake Stephen Ray now owns 24,858 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc., valued at $574,594 using the latest closing price.

Wong Nelson MunPun, the Senior Vice President of Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc., sale 5,000 shares at $53.80 during a trade that took place back on Mar 17, which means that Wong Nelson MunPun is holding 185,076 shares at $269,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KLIC

Equity return is now at value 17.90, with 13.60 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (KLIC) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.