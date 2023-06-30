Knife River Corporation (KNF) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Knife River Corporation (NYSE: KNF)’s stock price has dropped by -4.33 in relation to previous closing price of 45.77. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -3.67% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Knife River Corporation (NYSE: KNF) Right Now?

Knife River Corporation (NYSE: KNF) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56x compared to its average ratio, Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for KNF is $56.00, which is $12.21 above the current market price. The public float for KNF is 56.00M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.95% of that float. The average trading volume for KNF on June 30, 2023 was 1.36M shares.

KNF’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week is 4.79%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.66% for KNF. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.73% for KNF’s stock, with a 3.46% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

KNF Trading at 3.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KNF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.79%, as shares surge +19.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KNF fell by -3.67%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $43.40. In addition, Knife River Corporation saw 11.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Knife River Corporation (KNF) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.