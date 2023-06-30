KLA Corporation (KLAC) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

KLA Corporation (NASDAQ: KLAC) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.35. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for KLA Corporation (KLAC) is $457.82, which is -$33.15 below the current market price. The public float for KLAC is 136.84M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.70% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of KLAC on June 30, 2023 was 1.02M shares.

KLAC) stock’s latest price update

KLA Corporation (NASDAQ: KLAC)’s stock price has surge by 1.24relation to previous closing price of 477.23. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 5.73% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 10/17/22 that KLA Stock Is a Buy in the Chip-Equipment Dip, Analysts Say

KLAC’s Market Performance

KLA Corporation (KLAC) has experienced a 5.73% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 9.07% rise in the past month, and a 22.00% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.11%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.51% for KLAC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.47% for KLAC stock, with a simple moving average of 26.61% for the last 200 days.

KLAC Trading at 13.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KLAC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.20% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.11%, as shares surge +7.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +34.26% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KLAC rose by +6.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +42.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $468.55. In addition, KLA Corporation saw 28.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KLAC starting from Lorig Brian, who sale 1,727 shares at the price of $425.00 back on May 18. After this action, Lorig Brian now owns 23,231 shares of KLA Corporation, valued at $733,975 using the latest closing price.

Khan Ahmad A., the President, Semi Proc. Control of KLA Corporation, sale 1,915 shares at $405.00 during a trade that took place back on May 16, which means that Khan Ahmad A. is holding 55,172 shares at $775,575 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KLAC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+39.65 for the present operating margin

+60.34 for the gross margin

The net margin for KLA Corporation stands at +36.10. The total capital return value is set at 48.34, while invested capital returns managed to touch 44.25. Equity return is now at value 159.60, with 26.40 for asset returns.

Based on KLA Corporation (KLAC), the company’s capital structure generated 483.41 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 82.86. Total debt to assets is 53.78, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 481.11. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 82.47.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.53, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.54 and the total asset turnover is 0.80. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.45.

Conclusion

To put it simply, KLA Corporation (KLAC) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.