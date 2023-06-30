Kaixin Auto Holdings (KXIN) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

, and the 36-month beta value for KXIN is at 0.11. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for KXIN is 126.67M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.46% of that float. The average trading volume for KXIN on June 30, 2023 was 505.67K shares.

KXIN) stock’s latest price update

Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ: KXIN)’s stock price has dropped by -7.22 in relation to previous closing price of 0.34. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -10.00% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

KXIN’s Market Performance

Kaixin Auto Holdings (KXIN) has seen a -10.00% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 22.10% gain in the past month and a -36.91% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.94%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 12.47% for KXIN.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.80% for KXIN’s stock, with a -30.83% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

KXIN Trading at -1.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KXIN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -75.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.94%, as shares surge +25.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.91% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KXIN fell by -10.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -59.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3272. In addition, Kaixin Auto Holdings saw 7.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for KXIN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-85.54 for the present operating margin

+0.78 for the gross margin

The net margin for Kaixin Auto Holdings stands at -102.25. Equity return is now at value -343.80, with -133.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.13.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Kaixin Auto Holdings (KXIN) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.