JOANN Inc. (JOAN) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

The stock of JOANN Inc. (JOAN) has seen a -4.85% decrease in the past week, with a -41.44% drop in the past month, and a -43.61% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.30%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.89% for JOAN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -17.29% for JOAN stock, with a simple moving average of -74.02% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ: JOAN) Right Now?

Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for JOANN Inc. (JOAN) is $1.56, which is $0.65 above the current market price. The public float for JOAN is 38.64M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.45% of that float. On June 30, 2023, JOAN’s average trading volume was 321.45K shares.

JOAN) stock’s latest price update

JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ: JOAN)’s stock price has increased by 15.63 compared to its previous closing price of 0.79. However, the company has seen a -4.85% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

JOAN Trading at -38.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JOAN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -92.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.30%, as shares sank -41.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -47.50% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JOAN fell by -4.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -89.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0722. In addition, JOANN Inc. saw -67.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at JOAN starting from Hays Marybeth, who purchase 22,300 shares at the price of $1.13 back on Jun 09. After this action, Hays Marybeth now owns 44,664 shares of JOANN Inc., valued at $25,199 using the latest closing price.

Sekella Scott, the EVP, Chief Financial Officer of JOANN Inc., purchase 27,700 shares at $1.59 during a trade that took place back on Apr 14, which means that Sekella Scott is holding 78,754 shares at $44,043 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for JOAN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-5.07 for the present operating margin

+43.36 for the gross margin

The net margin for JOANN Inc. stands at -9.05.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.28.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of JOANN Inc. (JOAN) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.