Jiayin Group Inc. (JFIN) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ: JFIN)’s stock price has gone decline by -5.90 in comparison to its previous close of 5.76, however, the company has experienced a -0.73% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ: JFIN) Right Now?

Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ: JFIN) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.59x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for JFIN is 0.95. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for JFIN is $80.30, The public float for JFIN is 26.03M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.60% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of JFIN on June 30, 2023 was 261.43K shares.

JFIN’s Market Performance

JFIN stock saw a decrease of -0.73% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -12.01% and a quarterly a decrease of 35.84%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.38%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 11.95% for Jiayin Group Inc. (JFIN).. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -11.00% for JFIN’s stock, with a 59.78% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of JFIN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for JFIN stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for JFIN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for JFIN in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $5.75 based on the research report published on December 01st of the previous year 2020.

JFIN Trading at 0.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JFIN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.38%, as shares sank -11.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.81% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JFIN fell by -0.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +123.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.05. In addition, Jiayin Group Inc. saw 135.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for JFIN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+36.13 for the present operating margin

+82.49 for the gross margin

The net margin for Jiayin Group Inc. stands at +36.06. Equity return is now at value 134.60, with 47.90 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Jiayin Group Inc. (JFIN) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.