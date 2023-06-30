IO Biotech Inc. (IOBT) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for IO Biotech Inc. (IOBT) by analysts is $12.25, which is $10.33 above the current market price. The public float for IOBT is 25.61M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.86% of that float. On June 30, 2023, the average trading volume of IOBT was 154.58K shares.

IOBT stock's latest price update

The stock of IO Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ: IOBT) has increased by 10.67 when compared to last closing price of 1.73. Despite this, the company has experienced a 1.59% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

IOBT’s Market Performance

IOBT’s stock has risen by 1.59% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -7.25% and a quarterly rise of 1.05%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.63% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.66% for IO Biotech Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.10% for IOBT’s stock, with a -20.21% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

IOBT Trading at -2.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IOBT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -64.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.63%, as shares sank -7.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.13% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IOBT rose by +1.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -37.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.9532. In addition, IO Biotech Inc. saw -16.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IOBT starting from Sullivan Amy, who purchase 25,000 shares at the price of $2.32 back on Mar 17. After this action, Sullivan Amy now owns 25,000 shares of IO Biotech Inc., valued at $58,018 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IOBT

The total capital return value is set at -40.40, while invested capital returns managed to touch -40.48. Equity return is now at value -48.40, with -45.00 for asset returns.

Based on IO Biotech Inc. (IOBT), the company’s capital structure generated 2.01 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.97. Total debt to assets is 1.84, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.64. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.61.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 13.88.

Conclusion

To sum up, IO Biotech Inc. (IOBT) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.