Insulet Corporation (PODD) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ: PODD)’s stock price has decreased by -3.79 compared to its previous closing price of 290.98. However, the company has seen a -2.75% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 05/31/22 that DexCom Stock Rises as Management Says No Deal Is on the Table

Is It Worth Investing in Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ: PODD) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for PODD is 0.79.

The public float for PODD is 69.13M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.48% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PODD on June 30, 2023 was 570.47K shares.

PODD’s Market Performance

PODD stock saw an increase of -2.75% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 2.08% and a quarterly increase of -11.66%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.98%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.49% for Insulet Corporation (PODD). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.12% for PODD stock, with a simple moving average of -3.00% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PODD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PODD stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for PODD by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for PODD in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $343 based on the research report published on May 30th of the current year 2023.

PODD Trading at -6.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PODD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.98%, as shares surge +2.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.09% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PODD fell by -2.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $286.40. In addition, Insulet Corporation saw -4.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PODD starting from Manea Dan, who sale 175 shares at the price of $290.00 back on Jun 20. After this action, Manea Dan now owns 4,522 shares of Insulet Corporation, valued at $50,750 using the latest closing price.

BORIO LUCIANA, the Director of Insulet Corporation, sale 500 shares at $283.38 during a trade that took place back on Jun 05, which means that BORIO LUCIANA is holding 2,350 shares at $141,690 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PODD

Equity return is now at value 0.10, with 0.00 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Insulet Corporation (PODD) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.