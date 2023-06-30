Imperial Petroleum Inc.’s (IMPP) Stock: A -24.16% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

The stock of Imperial Petroleum Inc. (IMPP) has seen a -24.68% decrease in the past week, with a -14.45% drop in the past month, and a -0.14% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.44%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.95% for IMPP.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -24.16% for IMPP’s stock, with a -29.98% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ: IMPP) Right Now?

Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ: IMPP) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 0.56x compared to its average ratio. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

The public float for IMPP is 12.62M, and currently, short sellers hold a 10.12% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of IMPP on June 30, 2023 was 810.21K shares.

IMPP) stock’s latest price update

Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ: IMPP) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -8.23 compared to its previous closing price of 3.16. However, the company has seen a fall of -24.68% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

IMPP Trading at -14.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IMPP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -67.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.44%, as shares sank -13.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.09% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IMPP fell by -24.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -47.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.80. In addition, Imperial Petroleum Inc. saw -19.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for IMPP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+30.74 for the present operating margin

+33.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for Imperial Petroleum Inc. stands at +30.42. The total capital return value is set at 12.52, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.77. Equity return is now at value 22.80, with 18.90 for asset returns.

Based on Imperial Petroleum Inc. (IMPP), the company’s capital structure generated 24.77 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 19.86. Total debt to assets is 19.13, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 21.17. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 16.97.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.01, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -3.71. The receivables turnover for the company is 18.39 and the total asset turnover is 0.39. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.48.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Imperial Petroleum Inc. (IMPP) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.