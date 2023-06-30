Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc. (HY) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for HY is 1.34. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for HY is $75.00, which is $17.3 above the current price. The public float for HY is 9.66M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.10% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of HY on June 30, 2023 was 93.42K shares.

HY) stock’s latest price update

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc. (NYSE: HY)’s stock price has increased by 9.97 compared to its previous closing price of 52.47. However, the company has seen a 9.63% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

HY’s Market Performance

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc. (HY) has experienced a 9.63% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 20.64% rise in the past month, and a 18.29% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.52%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.60% for HY. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 11.48% for HY’s stock, with a 54.05% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HY stocks, with Sidoti repeating the rating for HY by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for HY in the upcoming period, according to Sidoti is $36 based on the research report published on October 12th of the previous year 2022.

HY Trading at 11.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.16% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.52%, as shares surge +23.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.60% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HY rose by +9.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +90.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $52.31. In addition, Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc. saw 127.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HY starting from SICHEL SUSAN, who sale 3,000 shares at the price of $51.71 back on May 10. After this action, SICHEL SUSAN now owns 7,100 shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc., valued at $155,130 using the latest closing price.

KELLY MARTHA S, the Member of a Group of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc., sale 1,500 shares at $45.72 during a trade that took place back on Mar 03, which means that KELLY MARTHA S is holding 8,500 shares at $68,580 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.88 for the present operating margin

+14.12 for the gross margin

The net margin for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc. stands at -2.09. The total capital return value is set at 3.44, while invested capital returns managed to touch -12.43. Equity return is now at value -11.20, with -1.10 for asset returns.

Based on Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc. (HY), the company’s capital structure generated 300.00 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 75.00. Total debt to assets is 30.26, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 153.08. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 38.27.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.39, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.61. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.23 and the total asset turnover is 1.78. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.09.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc. (HY) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.