Humana Inc. (HUM) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for HUM is at 0.70. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 18 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for HUM is $591.91, which is $153.04 above the current market price. The public float for HUM is 124.71M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.31% of that float. The average trading volume for HUM on June 30, 2023 was 1.12M shares.

HUM) stock’s latest price update

Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -0.22 compared to its previous closing price of 444.83. However, the company has seen a fall of -2.76% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 06/16/23 that Humana Says Insurance Costs to Be at ‘Top End’ of Estimates

HUM’s Market Performance

Humana Inc. (HUM) has experienced a -2.76% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -10.35% drop in the past month, and a -8.62% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.35%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.24% for HUM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.82% for HUM’s stock, with a -12.46% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

HUM Trading at -11.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HUM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.35%, as shares sank -11.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.42% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HUM fell by -2.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $478.60. In addition, Humana Inc. saw -13.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HUM starting from Diamond Susan M, who sale 4,156 shares at the price of $526.28 back on May 04. After this action, Diamond Susan M now owns 3,931 shares of Humana Inc., valued at $2,187,226 using the latest closing price.

BROUSSARD BRUCE D, the President & CEO of Humana Inc., sale 17,575 shares at $505.85 during a trade that took place back on Feb 27, which means that BROUSSARD BRUCE D is holding 70,040 shares at $8,890,233 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HUM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.54 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Humana Inc. stands at +3.02. The total capital return value is set at 14.75, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.80. Equity return is now at value 19.60, with 6.40 for asset returns.

Based on Humana Inc. (HUM), the company’s capital structure generated 76.76 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 43.43. Total debt to assets is 26.88, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 61.98. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 35.07.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.65, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.15. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.52.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Humana Inc. (HUM) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.