Harrow Health Inc. (HROW) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for HROW is 0.19. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for HROW is $37.13, which is $19.22 above the current price. The public float for HROW is 25.25M and currently, short sellers hold a 11.46% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of HROW on June 30, 2023 was 515.43K shares.

HROW) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Harrow Health Inc. (NASDAQ: HROW) has increased by 0.73 when compared to last closing price of 17.78.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -3.29% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

HROW’s Market Performance

Harrow Health Inc. (HROW) has experienced a -3.29% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -6.52% drop in the past month, and a -13.87% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.21%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.02% for HROW.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.59% for HROW’s stock, with a 9.35% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HROW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HROW stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for HROW by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for HROW in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $17 based on the research report published on September 08th of the previous year 2022.

HROW Trading at -18.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HROW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.21%, as shares sank -5.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -24.27% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HROW fell by -3.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +96.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.33. In addition, Harrow Health Inc. saw 21.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HROW starting from BAUM MARK L, who purchase 25,000 shares at the price of $13.39 back on Dec 22. After this action, BAUM MARK L now owns 1,432,141 shares of Harrow Health Inc., valued at $334,750 using the latest closing price.

BOLL ANDREW R., the Chief Financial Officer of Harrow Health Inc., purchase 2,500 shares at $13.54 during a trade that took place back on Dec 22, which means that BOLL ANDREW R. is holding 255,063 shares at $33,850 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HROW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.05 for the present operating margin

+71.35 for the gross margin

The net margin for Harrow Health Inc. stands at -15.90. Equity return is now at value -129.60, with -12.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.35.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Harrow Health Inc. (HROW) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.