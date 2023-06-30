Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. (HASI) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. (NYSE: HASI) has jumped by 2.32 compared to previous close of 24.55. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 2.28% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. (NYSE: HASI) Right Now?

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. (NYSE: HASI) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 124.36x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for HASI is at 1.69.

The public float for HASI is 107.17M, and currently, shorts hold a 8.96% of that float. The average trading volume for HASI on June 30, 2023 was 996.99K shares.

HASI’s Market Performance

HASI stock saw an increase of 2.28% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 6.49% and a quarterly increase of -9.35%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.15%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.03% for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. (HASI). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.92% for HASI’s stock, with a -14.69% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HASI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HASI stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for HASI by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for HASI in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $34 based on the research report published on January 24th of the current year 2023.

HASI Trading at -2.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HASI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -45.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.15%, as shares surge +6.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.86% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HASI rose by +2.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -39.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.43. In addition, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. saw -13.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HASI starting from Rose Nathaniel, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $24.10 back on Mar 16. After this action, Rose Nathaniel now owns 158,164 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc., valued at $241,000 using the latest closing price.

Lipson Jeffrey, the Chief Executive Officer of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc., purchase 3,000 shares at $24.36 during a trade that took place back on Mar 16, which means that Lipson Jeffrey is holding 32,925 shares at $73,080 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HASI

Equity return is now at value 1.20, with 0.40 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. (HASI) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.