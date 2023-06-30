Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (HALO) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: HALO) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for HALO is 1.23. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for HALO is $48.56, which is $13.89 above the current price. The public float for HALO is 130.34M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.17% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of HALO on June 30, 2023 was 1.24M shares.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

HALO) stock’s latest price update

Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: HALO) has seen a rise in its stock price by 1.32 in relation to its previous close of 34.22. However, the company has experienced a -2.15% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 04/13/22 that Antares Pharma Stock Soars After $960 Million Halozyme Buyout

HALO’s Market Performance

Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (HALO) has seen a -2.15% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 5.54% gain in the past month and a -9.22% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.31%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.41% for HALO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.74% for HALO stock, with a simple moving average of -21.05% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HALO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HALO stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for HALO by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for HALO in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $46 based on the research report published on May 10th of the current year 2023.

HALO Trading at 3.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HALO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.31%, as shares surge +6.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.91% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HALO fell by -2.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $34.19. In addition, Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. saw -39.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HALO starting from LaBarre Michael J., who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $36.00 back on Jun 21. After this action, LaBarre Michael J. now owns 141,911 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics Inc., valued at $360,000 using the latest closing price.

LaBarre Michael J., the SVP, CHIEF TECHNICAL OFFICER of Halozyme Therapeutics Inc., sale 10,000 shares at $36.00 during a trade that took place back on Apr 18, which means that LaBarre Michael J. is holding 141,911 shares at $360,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HALO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+43.85 for the present operating margin

+72.36 for the gross margin

The net margin for Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. stands at +30.62. The total capital return value is set at 21.05, while invested capital returns managed to touch 15.27. Equity return is now at value 116.10, with 10.10 for asset returns.

Based on Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (HALO), the company’s capital structure generated 887.00 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 89.87. Total debt to assets is 81.79, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 879.14. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 89.07.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.01, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.10 and the total asset turnover is 0.45. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.65.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (HALO) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.