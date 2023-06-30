Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (GO): A Technical Analysis

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: GO) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 45.08x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of -0.01. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (GO) is $31.83, which is $1.46 above the current market price. The public float for GO is 88.83M, and currently, short sellers hold a 10.94% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GO on June 30, 2023 was 902.21K shares.

GO) stock’s latest price update

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: GO) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 0.94 compared to its previous closing price of 29.88. However, the company has seen a gain of 5.27% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/20/23 that Food Stamps Are About to Spoil Grocery Stores’ Outlook

GO’s Market Performance

GO’s stock has risen by 5.27% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 5.75% and a quarterly rise of 6.61%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.45% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.62% for Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.84% for GO’s stock, with a -0.04% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

GO Trading at 2.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.45%, as shares surge +5.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.57% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GO rose by +5.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -21.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.84. In addition, Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. saw 3.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GO starting from Herman Thomas F, who sale 2,000 shares at the price of $29.15 back on Jun 15. After this action, Herman Thomas F now owns 25,400 shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp., valued at $58,306 using the latest closing price.

Ragatz Erik D., the Director of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp., purchase 35,000 shares at $27.99 during a trade that took place back on Jun 01, which means that Ragatz Erik D. is holding 329,785 shares at $979,650 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.65 for the present operating margin

+28.42 for the gross margin

The net margin for Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. stands at +1.82. The total capital return value is set at 3.80, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.66. Equity return is now at value 6.10, with 2.40 for asset returns.

Based on Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (GO), the company’s capital structure generated 127.45 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 56.03. Total debt to assets is 45.02, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 122.54. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 53.87.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.14, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.33. The receivables turnover for the company is 280.08 and the total asset turnover is 1.16. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.67.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (GO) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.