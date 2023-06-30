GoPro Inc. (GPRO) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

while the 36-month beta value is 1.37.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for GoPro Inc. (GPRO) is $5.20, which is $1.1 above the current market price. The public float for GPRO is 113.34M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.21% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of GPRO on June 30, 2023 was 1.29M shares.

GPRO) stock’s latest price update

The stock of GoPro Inc. (NASDAQ: GPRO) has increased by 1.94 when compared to last closing price of 4.12.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.94% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 11/05/21 that Peloton, Nvidia, Airbnb, Expedia: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

GPRO’s Market Performance

GoPro Inc. (GPRO) has seen a 1.94% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -0.47% decline in the past month and a -13.93% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.49%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.85% for GPRO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.10% for GPRO’s stock, with a -16.26% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

GPRO Trading at 0.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GPRO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.49%. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.89% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GPRO rose by +1.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -30.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.20. In addition, GoPro Inc. saw -15.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GPRO starting from Jahnke Dean, who sale 18,028 shares at the price of $4.03 back on May 26. After this action, Jahnke Dean now owns 288,242 shares of GoPro Inc., valued at $72,588 using the latest closing price.

MCGEE BRIAN, the EVP, CFO and COO of GoPro Inc., sale 13,376 shares at $4.06 during a trade that took place back on May 25, which means that MCGEE BRIAN is holding 392,468 shares at $54,320 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GPRO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.35 for the present operating margin

+37.95 for the gross margin

The net margin for GoPro Inc. stands at +2.64. The total capital return value is set at 5.60, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.71. Equity return is now at value -1.10, with -0.60 for asset returns.

Based on GoPro Inc. (GPRO), the company’s capital structure generated 30.09 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 23.13. Total debt to assets is 17.01, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 28.53. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 21.93.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.44, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.26. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.44 and the total asset turnover is 0.93. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.20.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, GoPro Inc. (GPRO) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.