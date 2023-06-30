Golub Capital BDC Inc. (GBDC) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of Golub Capital BDC Inc. (NASDAQ: GBDC) has increased by 1.28 when compared to last closing price of 13.33.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.66% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Golub Capital BDC Inc. (NASDAQ: GBDC) Right Now?

Golub Capital BDC Inc. (NASDAQ: GBDC) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 21.43x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.68. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

The average price predicted for Golub Capital BDC Inc. (GBDC) by analysts is $14.25, which is $0.75 above the current market price. The public float for GBDC is 161.51M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.57% of that float. On June 30, 2023, the average trading volume of GBDC was 671.01K shares.

GBDC’s Market Performance

The stock of Golub Capital BDC Inc. (GBDC) has seen a 1.66% increase in the past week, with a 1.89% rise in the past month, and a 1.96% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.90%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.11% for GBDC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.12% for GBDC’s stock, with a 1.63% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GBDC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GBDC stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for GBDC by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for GBDC in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $12.25 based on the research report published on April 18th of the current year 2023.

GBDC Trading at 1.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GBDC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.90%, as shares surge +1.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.61% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GBDC rose by +1.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.36. In addition, Golub Capital BDC Inc. saw 2.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GBDC starting from Rival Anita J., who purchase 8,000 shares at the price of $13.02 back on May 25. After this action, Rival Anita J. now owns 69,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC Inc., valued at $104,160 using the latest closing price.

Rival Anita J., the Director of Golub Capital BDC Inc., purchase 10,000 shares at $13.91 during a trade that took place back on Aug 26, which means that Rival Anita J. is holding 61,000 shares at $139,150 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GBDC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+68.96 for the present operating margin

+76.27 for the gross margin

The net margin for Golub Capital BDC Inc. stands at +37.57. The total capital return value is set at 5.24, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.85. Equity return is now at value 4.20, with 1.90 for asset returns.

Based on Golub Capital BDC Inc. (GBDC), the company’s capital structure generated 120.90 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 54.73. Total debt to assets is 54.15, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 120.90. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 54.73.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.26, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.61. The receivables turnover for the company is 20.86 and the total asset turnover is 0.08.

Conclusion

To sum up, Golub Capital BDC Inc. (GBDC) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.