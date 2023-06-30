Golden Sun Education Group Limited’s (GSUN) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

In the past week, GSUN stock has gone down by -7.21%, with a monthly decline of -5.07% and a quarterly plunge of -33.55%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.86%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.45% for Golden Sun Education Group Limited The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -10.38% for GSUN’s stock, with a -84.14% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Golden Sun Education Group Limited (NASDAQ: GSUN) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.40. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for GSUN is 11.60M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.19% of that float. On June 30, 2023, the average trading volume of GSUN was 645.01K shares.

GSUN) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Golden Sun Education Group Limited (NASDAQ: GSUN) has dropped by -9.65 compared to previous close of 1.14. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -7.21% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

GSUN Trading at -11.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GSUN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -98.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.86%, as shares sank -11.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.93% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GSUN fell by -7.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -96.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1424. In addition, Golden Sun Education Group Limited saw -6.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for GSUN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-14.24 for the present operating margin

+44.49 for the gross margin

The net margin for Golden Sun Education Group Limited stands at -19.78. The total capital return value is set at -44.88, while invested capital returns managed to touch -97.17.

Based on Golden Sun Education Group Limited (GSUN), the company’s capital structure generated 38.28 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 27.68. Total debt to assets is 14.36, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 24.30. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 17.58.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.31, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 15.25 and the total asset turnover is 0.72. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.76.

Conclusion

To sum up, Golden Sun Education Group Limited (GSUN) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.