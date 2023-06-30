GMS Inc. (GMS) Stock: A Closer Look at the Moving Averages

The stock of GMS Inc. (GMS) has seen a 3.22% increase in the past week, with a 7.02% gain in the past month, and a 25.48% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.98%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.91% for GMS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.58% for GMS stock, with a simple moving average of 29.52% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in GMS Inc. (NYSE: GMS) Right Now?

GMS Inc. (NYSE: GMS) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for GMS is 1.84. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for GMS is $76.63, which is $4.84 above the current price. The public float for GMS is 40.80M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.50% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GMS on June 30, 2023 was 347.36K shares.

GMS) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of GMS Inc. (NYSE: GMS) has surged by 0.37 when compared to previous closing price of 70.02, but the company has seen a 3.22% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of GMS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GMS stocks, with Loop Capital repeating the rating for GMS by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for GMS in the upcoming period, according to Loop Capital is $60 based on the research report published on December 09th of the previous year 2022.

GMS Trading at 11.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GMS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.98%, as shares surge +10.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.80% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GMS rose by +3.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +51.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $67.55. In addition, GMS Inc. saw 41.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GMS starting from Coliseum Capital Management, L, who sale 346,132 shares at the price of $70.43 back on Jun 29. After this action, Coliseum Capital Management, L now owns 3,417,651 shares of GMS Inc., valued at $24,376,602 using the latest closing price.

Coliseum Capital Management, L, the 10% Owner of GMS Inc., sale 171,430 shares at $70.14 during a trade that took place back on Jun 28, which means that Coliseum Capital Management, L is holding 3,763,783 shares at $12,024,100 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GMS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.54 for the present operating margin

+30.00 for the gross margin

The net margin for GMS Inc. stands at +6.25. Equity return is now at value 28.60, with 10.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.19.

Conclusion

In conclusion, GMS Inc. (GMS) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.