GFL Environmental Inc. (GFL) Stock Showcases 2.67% 20-Day Moving Average

The stock of GFL Environmental Inc. (GFL) has seen a 3.75% increase in the past week, with a 3.66% gain in the past month, and a 14.34% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.58%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.14% for GFL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.67% for GFL’s stock, with a 22.11% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE: GFL) Right Now?

Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The public float for GFL is 320.12M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.89% of that float. On June 30, 2023, GFL’s average trading volume was 1.02M shares.

GFL) stock’s latest price update

GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE: GFL)’s stock price has soared by 1.06 in relation to previous closing price of 37.80. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 3.75% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

GFL Trading at 4.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GFL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.58%, as shares surge +5.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.89% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GFL rose by +3.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +24.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $37.31. In addition, GFL Environmental Inc. saw 30.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GFL

Equity return is now at value -9.10, with -3.00 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of GFL Environmental Inc. (GFL) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.