Genfit S.A. (GNFT) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

and a 36-month beta value of 1.20. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Genfit S.A. (GNFT) by analysts is $10.27, which is $4.37 above the current market price. The public float for GNFT is 43.23M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.20% of that float. On June 30, 2023, the average trading volume of GNFT was 12.14K shares.

GNFT) stock’s latest price update

Genfit S.A. (NASDAQ: GNFT)’s stock price has plunge by -9.38relation to previous closing price of 4.05. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -12.62% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

GNFT’s Market Performance

Genfit S.A. (GNFT) has seen a -12.62% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -9.83% decline in the past month and a -8.02% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.61%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.45% for GNFT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -14.37% for GNFT’s stock, with a -10.25% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GNFT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GNFT stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for GNFT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GNFT in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $8 based on the research report published on December 20th of the previous year 2021.

GNFT Trading at -12.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GNFT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.61%, as shares sank -6.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.06% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GNFT fell by -7.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.27. In addition, Genfit S.A. saw -16.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for GNFT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-163.51 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Genfit S.A. stands at -117.45. The total capital return value is set at -18.24, while invested capital returns managed to touch -13.37.

Based on Genfit S.A. (GNFT), the company’s capital structure generated 80.07 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 44.47. Total debt to assets is 35.00, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 74.68. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 41.47.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.23, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.57. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.75 and the total asset turnover is 0.08. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.02.

Conclusion

To sum up, Genfit S.A. (GNFT) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.