G1 Therapeutics Inc. (GTHX) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

G1 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: GTHX) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -2.71 compared to its previous closing price of 2.58. However, the company has seen a fall of -3.83% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in G1 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: GTHX) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.92. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for G1 Therapeutics Inc. (GTHX) is $11.17, which is $8.66 above the current market price. The public float for GTHX is 46.71M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.51% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GTHX on June 30, 2023 was 804.15K shares.

GTHX’s Market Performance

The stock of G1 Therapeutics Inc. (GTHX) has seen a -3.83% decrease in the past week, with a -5.28% drop in the past month, and a -8.73% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.68%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.10% for GTHX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.64% for GTHX’s stock, with a -58.07% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GTHX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GTHX stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for GTHX by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for GTHX in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $10 based on the research report published on January 30th of the current year 2023.

GTHX Trading at -9.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GTHX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -85.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.68%, as shares sank -1.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.36% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GTHX fell by -3.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -84.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.69. In addition, G1 Therapeutics Inc. saw -53.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GTHX starting from MURDOCK TERRY L, who sale 729 shares at the price of $5.41 back on Jan 05. After this action, MURDOCK TERRY L now owns 36,439 shares of G1 Therapeutics Inc., valued at $3,942 using the latest closing price.

Moses Jennifer K., the CFO of G1 Therapeutics Inc., sale 729 shares at $5.41 during a trade that took place back on Jan 05, which means that Moses Jennifer K. is holding 57,820 shares at $3,942 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GTHX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-265.45 for the present operating margin

+92.69 for the gross margin

The net margin for G1 Therapeutics Inc. stands at -287.63. The total capital return value is set at -71.84, while invested capital returns managed to touch -78.31. Equity return is now at value -222.90, with -71.60 for asset returns.

Based on G1 Therapeutics Inc. (GTHX), the company’s capital structure generated 121.85 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 54.92. Total debt to assets is 44.56, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 120.19. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 54.18.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.25, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.48. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.11 and the total asset turnover is 0.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.04.

Conclusion

To put it simply, G1 Therapeutics Inc. (GTHX) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.