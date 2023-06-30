FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (FIP) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ: FIP)’s stock price has dropped by -0.28 in relation to previous closing price of 3.54. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 1.44% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ: FIP) Right Now?

Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (FIP) is $7.00, which is $3.47 above the current market price. The public float for FIP is 99.31M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.54% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of FIP on June 30, 2023 was 678.58K shares.

FIP’s Market Performance

FIP stock saw an increase of 1.44% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 8.62% and a quarterly increase of 23.00%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.24%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.16% for FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (FIP). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.13% for FIP’s stock, with a 18.42% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FIP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FIP stocks, with Compass Point repeating the rating for FIP by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for FIP in the upcoming period, according to Compass Point is $7 based on the research report published on September 21st of the previous year 2022.

FIP Trading at 8.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FIP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.24%, as shares surge +8.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.42% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FIP rose by +1.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +20.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.47. In addition, FTAI Infrastructure Inc. saw 19.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for FIP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-15.57 for the present operating margin

-11.42 for the gross margin

The net margin for FTAI Infrastructure Inc. stands at -58.63. The total capital return value is set at -1.88, while invested capital returns managed to touch -7.05. Equity return is now at value -23.00, with -7.00 for asset returns.

Based on FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (FIP), the company’s capital structure generated 159.31 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 61.44. Total debt to assets is 52.47, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 234.45. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 61.10.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.14, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.77. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.00 and the total asset turnover is 0.11. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.74.

Conclusion

To put it simply, FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (FIP) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.