Freight Technologies Inc. (FRGT) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

while the 36-month beta value is 2.14.

The public float for FRGT is 2.73M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.63% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of FRGT on June 30, 2023 was 1.10M shares.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

FRGT) stock’s latest price update

Freight Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: FRGT)’s stock price has gone decline by -5.04 in comparison to its previous close of 0.70, however, the company has experienced a -13.15% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

FRGT’s Market Performance

Freight Technologies Inc. (FRGT) has seen a -13.15% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -43.94% decline in the past month and a -54.32% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.38%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.08% for FRGT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -33.82% for FRGT’s stock, with a -77.41% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

FRGT Trading at -50.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FRGT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -97.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.38%, as shares sank -43.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -67.78% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FRGT fell by -13.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -94.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9818. In addition, Freight Technologies Inc. saw -70.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for FRGT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-27.28 for the present operating margin

-11.37 for the gross margin

The net margin for Freight Technologies Inc. stands at -31.62. Equity return is now at value -387.40, with -122.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.30.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Freight Technologies Inc. (FRGT) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.