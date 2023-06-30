Fortress Biotech Inc. (FBIO) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.01.

The public float for FBIO is 79.77M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.60% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of FBIO on June 30, 2023 was 600.88K shares.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

FBIO) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ: FBIO) has surged by 7.55 when compared to previous closing price of 0.53, but the company has seen a -9.45% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

FBIO’s Market Performance

FBIO’s stock has fallen by -9.45% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 6.15% and a quarterly drop of -25.97%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.44% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.53% for Fortress Biotech Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.13% for FBIO’s stock, with a -23.64% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FBIO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FBIO stocks, with Ladenburg Thalmann repeating the rating for FBIO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for FBIO in the upcoming period, according to Ladenburg Thalmann is $6 based on the research report published on August 04th of the previous year 2022.

FBIO Trading at -11.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FBIO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -56.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.44%, as shares surge +5.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -28.12% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FBIO fell by -9.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -50.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5900. In addition, Fortress Biotech Inc. saw -12.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FBIO starting from ROSENWALD LINDSAY A MD, who purchase 2,395,209 shares at the price of $0.83 back on Feb 10. After this action, ROSENWALD LINDSAY A MD now owns 15,349,091 shares of Fortress Biotech Inc., valued at $2,000,000 using the latest closing price.

WEISS MICHAEL S, the of Fortress Biotech Inc., purchase 1,197,604 shares at $0.83 during a trade that took place back on Feb 10, which means that WEISS MICHAEL S is holding 14,752,034 shares at $999,999 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FBIO

Equity return is now at value -169.10, with -29.70 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Fortress Biotech Inc. (FBIO) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.