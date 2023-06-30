FinVolution Group (FINV) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for FinVolution Group (NYSE: FINV) is 3.96x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for FINV is 0.61. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for FinVolution Group (FINV) is $41.61, which is $1.35 above the current market price. The public float for FINV is 130.38M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.43% of that float. On June 30, 2023, FINV’s average trading volume was 704.14K shares.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

FINV) stock’s latest price update

The stock of FinVolution Group (NYSE: FINV) has decreased by -0.86 when compared to last closing price of 4.67. Despite this, the company has experienced a 2.89% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

FINV’s Market Performance

FinVolution Group (FINV) has experienced a 2.89% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 16.33% rise in the past month, and a 13.20% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.56%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.08% for FINV. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.02% for FINV stock, with a simple moving average of 0.41% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FINV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FINV stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for FINV by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for FINV in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $5.08 based on the research report published on March 15th of the current year 2023.

FINV Trading at 12.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FINV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.56%, as shares surge +19.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.52% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FINV rose by +2.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.45. In addition, FinVolution Group saw -6.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for FINV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+22.99 for the present operating margin

+80.28 for the gross margin

The net margin for FinVolution Group stands at +19.91. The total capital return value is set at 22.20, while invested capital returns managed to touch 19.33. Equity return is now at value 20.10, with 11.70 for asset returns.

Based on FinVolution Group (FINV), the company’s capital structure generated 1.43 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.41. Total debt to assets is 0.83, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.43. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.41.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.36, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.48. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.25 and the total asset turnover is 0.57.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of FinVolution Group (FINV) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.