Expro Group Holdings N.V. (XPRO) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of Expro Group Holdings N.V. (NYSE: XPRO) has increased by 1.82 when compared to last closing price of 17.06. Despite this, the company has experienced a 8.97% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Expro Group Holdings N.V. (NYSE: XPRO) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.08. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Expro Group Holdings N.V. (XPRO) is $25.00, which is $7.63 above the current market price. The public float for XPRO is 100.40M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.48% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of XPRO on June 30, 2023 was 564.32K shares.

XPRO’s Market Performance

The stock of Expro Group Holdings N.V. (XPRO) has seen a 8.97% increase in the past week, with a 4.70% rise in the past month, and a -4.56% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.30%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.02% for XPRO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.05% for XPRO’s stock, with a -2.64% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of XPRO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for XPRO stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for XPRO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for XPRO in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $24 based on the research report published on April 03rd of the current year 2023.

XPRO Trading at -2.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought XPRO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.30%, as shares sank -1.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.92% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, XPRO rose by +8.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +24.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.37. In addition, Expro Group Holdings N.V. saw -4.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at XPRO starting from OAK HILL ADVISORS LP, who sale 2,320,000 shares at the price of $17.37 back on Jun 13. After this action, OAK HILL ADVISORS LP now owns 17,575,891 shares of Expro Group Holdings N.V., valued at $40,298,400 using the latest closing price.

TROE LISA L, the Director of Expro Group Holdings N.V., sale 4,852 shares at $18.51 during a trade that took place back on May 03, which means that TROE LISA L is holding 17,533 shares at $89,829 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for XPRO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.87 for the present operating margin

+6.43 for the gross margin

The net margin for Expro Group Holdings N.V. stands at -1.57. The total capital return value is set at 1.71, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.47. Equity return is now at value -1.20, with -0.80 for asset returns.

Based on Expro Group Holdings N.V. (XPRO), the company’s capital structure generated 7.37 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 6.86. Total debt to assets is 4.82, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5.80. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 5.40.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.26, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.26 and the total asset turnover is 0.66. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.98.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Expro Group Holdings N.V. (XPRO) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.