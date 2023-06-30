Examining the Volatility of Lizhi Inc.’s (LIZI) Stock

The stock of Lizhi Inc. (LIZI) has gone down by -8.87% for the week, with a 0.58% rise in the past month and a 20.30% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.85%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 10.10% for LIZI.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.57% for LIZI’s stock, with a 21.22% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ: LIZI) Right Now?

Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ: LIZI) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.91x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for LIZI is 1.70. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for LIZI is $1.40, which is $0.48 above the current price. The public float for LIZI is 28.93M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.97% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of LIZI on June 30, 2023 was 340.41K shares.

LIZI) stock’s latest price update

Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ: LIZI)’s stock price has dropped by -9.77 in relation to previous closing price of 1.02. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -8.87% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

LIZI Trading at 14.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LIZI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -51.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.85%, as shares surge +9.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +28.26% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LIZI fell by -8.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9486. In addition, Lizhi Inc. saw 46.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for LIZI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.05 for the present operating margin

+32.78 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lizhi Inc. stands at +3.96. The total capital return value is set at 15.64, while invested capital returns managed to touch 25.61. Equity return is now at value 31.40, with 16.10 for asset returns.

Based on Lizhi Inc. (LIZI), the company’s capital structure generated 25.55 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 20.35. Total debt to assets is 12.92, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.09. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.66.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.13, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.28. The receivables turnover for the company is 223.42 and the total asset turnover is 3.05. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.95.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Lizhi Inc. (LIZI) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.