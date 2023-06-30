Examining the Volatility of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp.’s (AQNU) Stock

The stock of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQNU) has seen a 1.06% increase in the past week, with a -0.47% drop in the past month, and a 2.53% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.73%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.28% for AQNU. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.18% for AQNU’s stock, with a -2.52% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE: AQNU) Right Now?

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE: AQNU) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 57.29x compared to its average ratio. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQNU) is $9.33, which is -$20.18 below the current market price. The public float for AQNU is 20.00M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.23% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AQNU on June 30, 2023 was 88.82K shares.

AQNU) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE: AQNU) has surged by 2.28 when compared to previous closing price of 28.90, but the company has seen a 1.06% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

AQNU Trading at -1.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AQNU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.73%, as shares surge +0.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.50% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AQNU rose by +1.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -34.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $29.51. In addition, Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. saw 23.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for AQNU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.57 for the present operating margin

+19.54 for the gross margin

The net margin for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. stands at -7.85. The total capital return value is set at 3.11, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.75.

Based on Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQNU), the company’s capital structure generated 144.34 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 59.07. Total debt to assets is 42.74, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 141.21. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 55.75.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.93, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.54. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.74 and the total asset turnover is 0.16. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.71.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQNU) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.