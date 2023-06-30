Evaluating the Ups and Downs of Costamare Inc.’s (CMRE) Stock

The stock of Costamare Inc. (CMRE) has seen a 4.06% increase in the past week, with a 20.37% gain in the past month, and a 5.18% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.80%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.98% for CMRE. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 8.50% for CMRE stock, with a simple moving average of 3.32% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Costamare Inc. (NYSE: CMRE) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Costamare Inc. (NYSE: CMRE) is above average at 2.17x. The 36-month beta value for CMRE is also noteworthy at 1.38.

The average price estimated by analysts for CMRE is $11.00, which is $1.25 above than the current price. The public float for CMRE is 52.36M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.94% of that float. The average trading volume of CMRE on June 30, 2023 was 644.48K shares.

CMRE) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Costamare Inc. (NYSE: CMRE) has surged by 1.77 when compared to previous closing price of 9.58, but the company has seen a 4.06% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of CMRE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CMRE stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for CMRE by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for CMRE in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $10 based on the research report published on April 24th of the current year 2023.

CMRE Trading at 10.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CMRE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.80%, as shares surge +26.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.99% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CMRE rose by +4.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.09. In addition, Costamare Inc. saw 5.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CMRE

Equity return is now at value 26.60, with 11.30 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Costamare Inc. (CMRE) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.