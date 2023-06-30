Evaluating the Impact of -24.05 Increase on Gracell Biotechnologies Inc.’s (GRCL) Stock

The stock of Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (GRCL) has seen a -31.19% decrease in the past week, with a 3.45% gain in the past month, and a 53.85% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.64%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 15.78% for GRCL.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -29.59% for GRCL’s stock, with a 14.06% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ: GRCL) Right Now?

The public float for GRCL is 13.41M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.42% of that float. On June 30, 2023, the average trading volume of GRCL was 262.96K shares.

GRCL) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ: GRCL) has decreased by -24.05 when compared to last closing price of 3.95.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -31.19% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GRCL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GRCL stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for GRCL by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for GRCL in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $7 based on the research report published on March 27th of the current year 2023.

GRCL Trading at 1.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GRCL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -57.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.64%, as shares surge +9.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +52.28% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GRCL fell by -31.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +20.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.27. In addition, Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. saw 30.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GRCL

The total capital return value is set at -34.66, while invested capital returns managed to touch -35.87. Equity return is now at value -39.30, with -33.20 for asset returns.

Based on Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (GRCL), the company’s capital structure generated 13.30 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 11.74. Total debt to assets is 11.05, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.85. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.40.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.78.

Conclusion

To sum up, Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (GRCL) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.