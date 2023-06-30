Enstar Group Limited (ESGRP) Stock Experiences 3.73% Monthly Change

In the past week, ESGRP stock has gone up by 2.32%, with a monthly gain of 3.73% and a quarterly surge of 2.46%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.22%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.15% for Enstar Group Limited. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.88% for ESGRP’s stock, with a -0.47% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ: ESGRP) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for ESGRP is also noteworthy at 0.64. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for ESGRP is $185.00, The public float for ESGRP is 16.00M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.02% of that float. The average trading volume of ESGRP on June 30, 2023 was 28.01K shares.

ESGRP) stock’s latest price update

Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ: ESGRP)’s stock price has gone rise by 0.94 in comparison to its previous close of 22.30, however, the company has experienced a 2.32% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

ESGRP Trading at 2.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ESGRP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.22%, as shares surge +2.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.27% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ESGRP rose by +2.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.12. In addition, Enstar Group Limited saw 5.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ESGRP

The total capital return value is set at -10.42, while invested capital returns managed to touch -12.15.

Based on Enstar Group Limited (ESGRP), the company’s capital structure generated 38.91 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 28.01. Total debt to assets is 8.26, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 38.91. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 28.01.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 12.02, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.30. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.78.

Conclusion

In summary, Enstar Group Limited (ESGRP) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.