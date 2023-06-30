Enerflex Ltd. (EFXT) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

The stock of Enerflex Ltd. (EFXT) has seen a 5.14% increase in the past week, with a 12.54% gain in the past month, and a 13.52% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.02%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.46% for EFXT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 7.25% for EFXT’s stock, with a simple moving average of 9.33% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Enerflex Ltd. (NYSE: EFXT) Right Now?

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for EFXT is $14.22, The public float for EFXT is 114.67M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.30% of that float. The average trading volume for EFXT on June 30, 2023 was 55.80K shares.

EFXT) stock’s latest price update

Enerflex Ltd. (NYSE: EFXT)’s stock price has soared by 7.03 in relation to previous closing price of 6.12. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 5.14% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

EFXT Trading at 8.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EFXT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.02%, as shares surge +12.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.44% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EFXT rose by +5.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +34.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.14. In addition, Enerflex Ltd. saw 3.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for EFXT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.17 for the present operating margin

+17.01 for the gross margin

The net margin for Enerflex Ltd. stands at -5.68. The total capital return value is set at 3.11, while invested capital returns managed to touch -4.29.

Based on Enerflex Ltd. (EFXT), the company’s capital structure generated 96.14 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 49.02. Total debt to assets is 34.74, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 93.08. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 47.46.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.98, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.72. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.53 and the total asset turnover is 0.55. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.27.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Enerflex Ltd. (EFXT) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.