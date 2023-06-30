Emerson Radio Corp. (MSN) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Emerson Radio Corp. (AMEX: MSN)’s stock price has gone rise by 7.37 in comparison to its previous close of 0.54, however, the company has experienced a 9.29% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Emerson Radio Corp. (AMEX: MSN) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for MSN is 0.43. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for MSN is 5.80M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.31% of that float. On June 30, 2023, MSN’s average trading volume was 10.68K shares.

MSN’s Market Performance

MSN stock saw a decrease of 9.29% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -3.33% and a quarterly a decrease of 11.37%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.55%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.54% for Emerson Radio Corp. (MSN). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.37% for MSN’s stock, with a simple moving average of 2.92% for the last 200 days.

MSN Trading at 4.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MSN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.55%, as shares sank -1.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.87% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MSN rose by +9.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5551. In addition, Emerson Radio Corp. saw 9.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for MSN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-41.92 for the present operating margin

+23.99 for the gross margin

The net margin for Emerson Radio Corp. stands at -44.19. The total capital return value is set at -11.84, while invested capital returns managed to touch -12.60. Equity return is now at value -10.60, with -7.70 for asset returns.

Based on Emerson Radio Corp. (MSN), the company’s capital structure generated 1.55 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.52. Total debt to assets is 1.38, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.86. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.75.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -1.91, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.27 and the total asset turnover is 0.26. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 21.46.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Emerson Radio Corp. (MSN) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.