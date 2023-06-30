Easterly Government Properties Inc. (DEA) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Easterly Government Properties Inc. (NYSE: DEA)’s stock price has soared by 1.75 in relation to previous closing price of 14.30. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 2.68% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Easterly Government Properties Inc. (NYSE: DEA) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Easterly Government Properties Inc. (NYSE: DEA) is above average at 48.34x. The 36-month beta value for DEA is also noteworthy at 0.65.

The public float for DEA is 90.47M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.99% of that float. The average trading volume of DEA on June 30, 2023 was 1.10M shares.

DEA’s Market Performance

DEA’s stock has seen a 2.68% increase for the week, with a 4.30% rise in the past month and a 7.46% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.78%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.31% for Easterly Government Properties Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.34% for DEA’s stock, with a simple moving average of -3.02% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DEA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DEA stocks, with Compass Point repeating the rating for DEA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for DEA in the upcoming period, according to Compass Point is $17 based on the research report published on March 28th of the current year 2023.

DEA Trading at 3.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DEA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.78%, as shares surge +4.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.93% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DEA rose by +2.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -21.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.39. In addition, Easterly Government Properties Inc. saw 1.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for DEA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+24.36 for the present operating margin

+33.27 for the gross margin

The net margin for Easterly Government Properties Inc. stands at +10.53. The total capital return value is set at 2.67, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.24. Equity return is now at value 2.20, with 1.00 for asset returns.

Based on Easterly Government Properties Inc. (DEA), the company’s capital structure generated 102.12 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 50.52. Total debt to assets is 44.93, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 100.51. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 49.73.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.85, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.47. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.99 and the total asset turnover is 0.10.

Conclusion

In summary, Easterly Government Properties Inc. (DEA) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.