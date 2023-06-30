East West Bancorp Inc. (EWBC) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

East West Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: EWBC) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 6.07x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.40. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for East West Bancorp Inc. (EWBC) by analysts is $64.73, which is $14.94 above the current market price. The public float for EWBC is 139.79M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.58% of that float. On June 30, 2023, the average trading volume of EWBC was 1.49M shares.

EWBC) stock’s latest price update

East West Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: EWBC)’s stock price has plunge by 0.43relation to previous closing price of 51.57. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 4.21% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

EWBC’s Market Performance

East West Bancorp Inc. (EWBC) has seen a 4.21% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 4.08% gain in the past month and a -9.08% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.77%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.58% for EWBC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.53% for EWBC’s stock, with a -18.43% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EWBC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EWBC stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for EWBC by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for EWBC in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $63 based on the research report published on March 15th of the current year 2023.

EWBC Trading at 3.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EWBC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.77%, as shares surge +8.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.30% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EWBC rose by +4.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -32.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $52.26. In addition, East West Bancorp Inc. saw -21.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EWBC starting from Alvarez Manuel Pham, who purchase 1,250 shares at the price of $43.60 back on May 11. After this action, Alvarez Manuel Pham now owns 4,445 shares of East West Bancorp Inc., valued at $54,505 using the latest closing price.

Kay Sabrina, the Director of East West Bancorp Inc., purchase 6,840 shares at $43.88 during a trade that took place back on May 09, which means that Kay Sabrina is holding 8,846 shares at $300,105 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EWBC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+54.78 for the present operating margin

The net margin for East West Bancorp Inc. stands at +43.78. The total capital return value is set at 21.40, while invested capital returns managed to touch 17.85. Equity return is now at value 20.60, with 1.90 for asset returns.

Based on East West Bancorp Inc. (EWBC), the company’s capital structure generated 9.43 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 8.62. Total debt to assets is 0.88, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.42. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.04.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.47, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.09.

Conclusion

To sum up, East West Bancorp Inc. (EWBC) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.