East Resources Acquisition Company (ERES) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The public float for ERES is 2.83M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.14% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ERES on June 30, 2023 was 14.06K shares.

ERES) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of East Resources Acquisition Company (NASDAQ: ERES) has dropped by -11.73 compared to previous close of 11.00. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -6.45% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

ERES’s Market Performance

East Resources Acquisition Company (ERES) has experienced a -6.45% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -5.73% drop in the past month, and a -7.87% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.48%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.47% for ERES.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.31% for ERES’s stock, with a -4.34% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ERES Trading at -5.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ERES to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.48%, as shares sank -6.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.36% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ERES fell by -6.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.33. In addition, East Resources Acquisition Company saw -4.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ERES

Equity return is now at value -8.40, with -7.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.01.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, East Resources Acquisition Company (ERES) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.