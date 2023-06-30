Domino’s Pizza Inc. (DPZ) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Domino’s Pizza Inc. (NYSE: DPZ) has increased by 1.60 when compared to last closing price of 325.52. Despite this, the company has experienced a 3.02% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 06/16/23 that Price Relief Coming at the Drive-Through

Is It Worth Investing in Domino’s Pizza Inc. (NYSE: DPZ) Right Now?

Domino’s Pizza Inc. (NYSE: DPZ) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.81. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 14 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Domino’s Pizza Inc. (DPZ) is $347.52, which is $21.13 above the current market price. The public float for DPZ is 35.19M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.99% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DPZ on June 30, 2023 was 667.02K shares.

DPZ’s Market Performance

DPZ stock saw an increase of 3.02% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 13.50% and a quarterly increase of 0.96%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.74%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.03% for Domino’s Pizza Inc. (DPZ). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.63% for DPZ stock, with a simple moving average of -0.61% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DPZ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DPZ stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for DPZ by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for DPZ in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $350 based on the research report published on June 15th of the current year 2023.

DPZ Trading at 6.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DPZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.74%, as shares surge +14.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.23% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DPZ rose by +3.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $312.21. In addition, Domino’s Pizza Inc. saw -4.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DPZ starting from BALLARD ANDY, who sale 633 shares at the price of $316.11 back on May 03. After this action, BALLARD ANDY now owns 2,720 shares of Domino’s Pizza Inc., valued at $200,098 using the latest closing price.

HEADEN CYNTHIA A, the EVP, Chief Supply Chain Offr of Domino’s Pizza Inc., sale 69 shares at $330.10 during a trade that took place back on Apr 03, which means that HEADEN CYNTHIA A is holding 4,742 shares at $22,777 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DPZ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.50 for the present operating margin

+36.34 for the gross margin

The net margin for Domino’s Pizza Inc. stands at +9.97. The total capital return value is set at 69.78, while invested capital returns managed to touch 46.07. Equity return is now at value -11.10, with 28.40 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.60, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.30. The receivables turnover for the company is 17.69 and the total asset turnover is 2.77. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.47.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Domino’s Pizza Inc. (DPZ) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.