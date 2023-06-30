Diana Shipping Inc.’s (DSX) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

The stock of Diana Shipping Inc. (DSX) has gone down by -1.57% for the week, with a 0.57% rise in the past month and a -3.52% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.86%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.10% for DSX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.38% for DSX’s stock, with a simple moving average of -7.34% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE: DSX) Right Now?

Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE: DSX) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 2.94x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.12.

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Diana Shipping Inc. (DSX) is $4.53, which is $0.95 above the current market price. The public float for DSX is 74.54M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.04% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DSX on June 30, 2023 was 443.26K shares.

DSX) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE: DSX) has dropped by -0.78 compared to previous close of 3.73. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -1.57% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DSX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DSX stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for DSX by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for DSX in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $5 based on the research report published on September 26th of the previous year 2022.

DSX Trading at -2.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DSX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.86%, as shares sank -2.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.85% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DSX fell by -1.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -26.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.83. In addition, Diana Shipping Inc. saw -5.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for DSX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+47.52 for the present operating margin

+57.82 for the gross margin

The net margin for Diana Shipping Inc. stands at +41.06. The total capital return value is set at 14.01, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.36. Equity return is now at value 24.00, with 10.50 for asset returns.

Based on Diana Shipping Inc. (DSX), the company’s capital structure generated 136.14 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 57.65. Total debt to assets is 56.09, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 136.14. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 57.65.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.22, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.79. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.07.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Diana Shipping Inc. (DSX) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.