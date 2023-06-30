Design Therapeutics Inc. (DSGN) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Design Therapeutics Inc. (DSGN) is $26.50, which is $16.58 above the current market price. The public float for DSGN is 35.36M and currently, short sellers hold a 21.15% of that float. On June 30, 2023, DSGN’s average trading volume was 274.19K shares.

DSGN) stock’s latest price update

Design Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: DSGN)’s stock price has dropped by -3.96 in relation to previous closing price of 6.06. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 4.11% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

DSGN’s Market Performance

DSGN’s stock has risen by 4.11% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -2.84% and a quarterly rise of 0.34%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.32% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.13% for Design Therapeutics Inc.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.32% for DSGN’s stock, with a -40.76% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DSGN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DSGN stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for DSGN by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for DSGN in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $6 based on the research report published on May 04th of the current year 2023.

DSGN Trading at -7.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DSGN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -77.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.32%, as shares surge +3.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.92% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DSGN rose by +4.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -76.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.64. In addition, Design Therapeutics Inc. saw -43.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DSGN starting from George Simeon, who purchase 40,000 shares at the price of $8.14 back on Dec 20. After this action, George Simeon now owns 6,526,476 shares of Design Therapeutics Inc., valued at $325,432 using the latest closing price.

SR One Capital Fund I Aggregat, the 10% Owner of Design Therapeutics Inc., purchase 40,000 shares at $8.14 during a trade that took place back on Dec 20, which means that SR One Capital Fund I Aggregat is holding 6,526,476 shares at $325,432 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DSGN

The total capital return value is set at -18.86, while invested capital returns managed to touch -17.69. Equity return is now at value -20.70, with -20.00 for asset returns.

Based on Design Therapeutics Inc. (DSGN), the company’s capital structure generated 1.13 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.12. Total debt to assets is 1.08, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.93. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.92.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 31.10.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Design Therapeutics Inc. (DSGN) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.