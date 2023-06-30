Data Storage Corporation (DTST) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for DTST is 0.37. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Data Storage Corporation (DTST) is $8.00, which is $5.63 above the current market price. The public float for DTST is 4.22M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.27% of that float. On June 30, 2023, DTST’s average trading volume was 34.66K shares.

DTST) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Data Storage Corporation (NASDAQ: DTST) has surged by 10.23 when compared to previous closing price of 2.15, but the company has seen a 15.10% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

DTST’s Market Performance

Data Storage Corporation (DTST) has seen a 15.10% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 24.08% gain in the past month and a 41.32% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.34%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.22% for DTST. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 17.94% for DTST stock, with a simple moving average of 26.79% for the last 200 days.

DTST Trading at 23.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DTST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.34%, as shares surge +25.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.23% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DTST rose by +15.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.03. In addition, Data Storage Corporation saw 60.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for DTST

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-7.34 for the present operating margin

+28.73 for the gross margin

The net margin for Data Storage Corporation stands at -18.25. Equity return is now at value -21.50, with -17.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.40.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Data Storage Corporation (DTST) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.