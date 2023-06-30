Customers Bancorp Inc. (CUBI) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for Customers Bancorp Inc. (NYSE: CUBI) is above average at 5.28x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.55.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Customers Bancorp Inc. (CUBI) is $35.50, which is $3.45 above the current market price. The public float for CUBI is 30.94M, and currently, short sellers hold a 7.40% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CUBI on June 30, 2023 was 594.77K shares.

CUBI) stock’s latest price update

Customers Bancorp Inc. (NYSE: CUBI)’s stock price has plunge by 0.75relation to previous closing price of 30.70. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 12.02% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 08/15/22 that Crypto Is Taking a Few Small Banks On a Wild Ride

CUBI’s Market Performance

Customers Bancorp Inc. (CUBI) has experienced a 12.02% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 25.53% rise in the past month, and a 61.77% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.76%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.45% for CUBI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 11.61% for CUBI’s stock, with a 13.31% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CUBI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CUBI stocks, with DA Davidson repeating the rating for CUBI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CUBI in the upcoming period, according to DA Davidson is $44 based on the research report published on October 28th of the previous year 2022.

CUBI Trading at 34.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CUBI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.76%, as shares surge +34.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +74.75% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CUBI rose by +12.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.11. In addition, Customers Bancorp Inc. saw 9.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CUBI starting from Sidhu Samvir S., who purchase 5,200 shares at the price of $20.50 back on Mar 14. After this action, Sidhu Samvir S. now owns 91,511 shares of Customers Bancorp Inc., valued at $106,600 using the latest closing price.

SIDHU JAY S, the Chairman & CEO of Customers Bancorp Inc., purchase 45,450 shares at $11.00 during a trade that took place back on Mar 13, which means that SIDHU JAY S is holding 1,167,626 shares at $499,950 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CUBI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+31.21 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Customers Bancorp Inc. stands at +25.08. The total capital return value is set at 11.15, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.68. Equity return is now at value 15.50, with 0.90 for asset returns.

Based on Customers Bancorp Inc. (CUBI), the company’s capital structure generated 80.16 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 44.49. Total debt to assets is 5.38, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 64.75. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 32.41.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.95, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.52. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.04.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Customers Bancorp Inc. (CUBI) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.