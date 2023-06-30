Curis Inc. (CRIS) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Curis Inc. (NASDAQ: CRIS) has seen a rise in its stock price by 10.80 in relation to its previous close of 0.75. However, the company has experienced a 7.49% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Curis Inc. (NASDAQ: CRIS) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CRIS is 2.91. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for CRIS is $7.33, which is $5.92 above the current price. The public float for CRIS is 90.67M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.92% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CRIS on June 30, 2023 was 334.37K shares.

CRIS’s Market Performance

The stock of Curis Inc. (CRIS) has seen a 7.49% increase in the past week, with a 3.54% rise in the past month, and a 51.93% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.66%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.11% for CRIS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.19% for CRIS stock, with a simple moving average of 12.21% for the last 200 days.

CRIS Trading at 0.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRIS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -53.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.66%, as shares surge +6.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.69% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRIS rose by +7.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7993. In addition, Curis Inc. saw 50.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CRIS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-521.75 for the present operating margin

+83.78 for the gross margin

The net margin for Curis Inc. stands at -557.69. The total capital return value is set at -42.50, while invested capital returns managed to touch -45.76. Equity return is now at value -103.80, with -45.80 for asset returns.

Based on Curis Inc. (CRIS), the company’s capital structure generated 114.76 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 53.44. Total debt to assets is 48.55, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 112.31. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 52.30.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.86, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 2.79. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.28 and the total asset turnover is 0.07. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.20.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Curis Inc. (CRIS) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.